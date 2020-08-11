CATHERINE VALERIA HARRELSON Ms. Catherine Valeria "Meemaw" Harrelson, went to be with the her lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. she was born on May 23, 1928 to the late Clarence and Trudy Shepard, completing her journey of 92 years young. She was the oldest and longest attending member of the Middle Sound Advent Christian Church, where was very active in her church. Visiting the sick and shut-ins was her joy. She was a survivor of cancer in the year 2006. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her four children: Catherine Hall; Mike Shepard; Linda Duncan; Carol Meese; 11 Grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends. Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00PM, at the Middle Sound Advent Christian Church, 7315 Mason Landing Road Wilmington, NC 28411 Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
