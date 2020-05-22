Home

Inman Funeral Home
300 East 5th Street
Tabor City, NC 28463
(910) 653-2104
Catherine Wright Hewett


1931 - 2020
Catherine Wright Hewett Obituary
CATHERINE WRIGHT HEWETT Catherine W. Hewett of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on May 19, 2020. Born on October 5, 1931 in Tabor City, North Carolina, Mrs. Hewett was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Elvie G. Wright. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Charles Hewett, son, Charlton Glenn Hewett, daughter, Tracy Hewett, granddaughter, Leigh Green and her best friend of many years, Joe Edwards. Survivors include her daughter Kathy Surdyke and her husband Kevin of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Sophie Surdyke, Connor Surdyke and Miranda Mapula and her husband Kurt; sister Doris W. Mills of Tabor City, NC and nephews Dr. Michael Mills of Loris, SC and Dr. Chuck Mills of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Prior to making her home in Myrtle Beach, Mrs. Hewett was employed for several years by the Columbus County Board of Education. Catherine and her sister Doris were co-owners of The Jewelry Tree stores, the first of which was located in the former Myrtle Square Mall. Catherine was known to be a lady of strength, dignity and style. Small in stature, she was big of heart and filled with determination. All through her life, she cherished and unbreakable bond with her sister Doris; their love and care for each other knew no bounds. Catherine will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Grace Baptist Church, 1040 Justice Loop, Green Sea, SC 29569. A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com. A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 22, 2020
