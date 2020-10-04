1/1
Cathy J. Michaelis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATHY J. MICHAELIS Cathy J. Michaelis, born November 12, 1959, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. She touched many lives during her 60 years and her memory will forever be in our hearts. A Wilmington native, Cathy held a National Interpreter Certification for the hearing impaired and was employed as an Educational Interpreter for many years. She was the daughter of the late Hans Brower, Jr. & Dorothy C. Brower (Christine). Cathy is survived by her husband John F. Michaelis, Jr.; son, Robert H. Michaelis (Heath) of Wilmington, NC; sister, Rose M. Tant and husband Steve of Raleigh, NC; two aunts Frances Lynch and husband Bob of St. Joseph, MO and Esther Bordeaux of St. Paul, NC; extended family and friends. While she lived elsewhere for many years, Cathy always looked toward the place she was born hoping to return. She finally realized that dream several years ago when she retired to the Wilmington, NC area. She was able to do the things she loved such as walking on the beach, spending time with family, and interacting with newfound friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412, with Pastor Barbara Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care or New Hanover County Humane Society for Animals. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cobelgreenlawn.com for the Michaelis Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved