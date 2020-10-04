CATHY J. MICHAELIS Cathy J. Michaelis, born November 12, 1959, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. She touched many lives during her 60 years and her memory will forever be in our hearts. A Wilmington native, Cathy held a National Interpreter Certification for the hearing impaired and was employed as an Educational Interpreter for many years. She was the daughter of the late Hans Brower, Jr. & Dorothy C. Brower (Christine). Cathy is survived by her husband John F. Michaelis, Jr.; son, Robert H. Michaelis (Heath) of Wilmington, NC; sister, Rose M. Tant and husband Steve of Raleigh, NC; two aunts Frances Lynch and husband Bob of St. Joseph, MO and Esther Bordeaux of St. Paul, NC; extended family and friends. While she lived elsewhere for many years, Cathy always looked toward the place she was born hoping to return. She finally realized that dream several years ago when she retired to the Wilmington, NC area. She was able to do the things she loved such as walking on the beach, spending time with family, and interacting with newfound friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412, with Pastor Barbara Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care or New Hanover County Humane Society for Animals. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cobelgreenlawn.com
for the Michaelis Family.