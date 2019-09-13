|
CECIL CARTER Cecil Harvey Carter Sr. passed away on September 10, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. A funeral service will be held at the Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church on Saturday at 1 PM with pastors Ed Dowd and Steve Spearing officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Cecil is survived by his wife, Irene H. Carter (Sue) of 54 years, his two sons, Harvey Carter and Timothy Carter, his daughter-in-law, Sandy Carter, and his granddaughter, Brooke Carter, along with his one brother, Joe Carter, and sister-in-law, Joyce, all of Hampstead, and sister-in-law Sherry Carter of Wilmington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Holly Ridge on Friday evening from 6 PM to 8 PM. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Holly Ridge
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 13, 2019