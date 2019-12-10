|
CECIL GRAHAM CAPPS Cecil Graham Capps, 83, of Wilmington passed away December 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. A native of southeastern North Carolina, Cecil was born January 31, 1936 in Onslow county. He was a son of the late Linza Crate Capps and Ellen T. Capps. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Barbara Brown Capps. Their marriage has been an example of commitment and devotion, and a true inspiration for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also left to carry on his memory are his children Sue Capps Hunley (Thomas) and Michael Capps (Robbin); grandchildren Melissa Hunley Maillard (Steve), Amanda Hunley Koester (Andy), Amy Capps Richardson (Brandon) and Stephen Capps (Justine); greatgrandchildren Mason, Sam, Austin, Wesley, Luke, Carsyn and Marra. He is preceded in death by his mother and father along with his three siblings Maurice Capps, LC Capps, and Sarah Covil. Throughout his many years in a career of sales he met many people and acquired a multitude of stories to tell. He was a typically quiet man of few words, but the opportunity to hear his stories was never missed, they were second to none. Cecil led his family with a quiet strength which will be profoundly missed by all. Visitation and services will be held December 12, 2019 at First Christian Church of Wilmington with visitation beginning at 10:00 and services held at 11:00, interment will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, to whom the family would like to extend their gratitude for their care and support in his final days. Please leave condolences for the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019