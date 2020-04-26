|
CECIL LINWOOD PARKER Cecil Linwood Parker, age 84 of Wilmington went to be with the lord on the twenty-fourth day of April, 2020. He was born in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina on the eleventh day of March, 1936 to the late Lawrence Linwood Parker and Rosa Hobbs Parker. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all. He loved playing golf and going fishing. He was preceded in death by: son Steven Lawrence Parker; daughter Susan Lynn Parker Godwin; brothers: Frederick and Richard Parker; sisters: Hilda Parker Lachman and Sylvia (Pinky) Henderson. He is survived by his loving wife Veronica (Ronnie) Parker; son Brent Linwood Parker and wife Sherri Prosper Parker; granddaughter Carly Lynn Keith and great-grandson Bentley Rivenbark. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Peace Baptist Church, Military Cutoff in Cecil's honor. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday April 28 at 2PM at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences for the family may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020