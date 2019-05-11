|
CECIL THOMAS BRADSHAW Cecil Thomas Bradshaw, 78, of Burgaw passed gently from his earthly life Thursday, May 9, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1940 in Duplin County, the son of the late Thomas Rayford and Maggie Lou Carter Bradshaw. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Polly Gray Norris. Cecil is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Nancy Croom Bradshaw; brothers, Douglas Forbes Bradshaw of Wilmington and Harry Ray Bradshaw and wife, Nadine of Wallace; brother-in-law, Charles Norris of Alexandria, VA; nephews, Ashley Bradshaw (Susan), Bryan Bradshaw, and Gregory Norris; nieces, Bonnie Niemeyer (Lee) and Kristi Womble (Davion); great nieces, Olivia, Maggie Ray, and Claire Beth; special friend, Marian Reed; Cecil's cat, MeMe; and many friends. For 40 years, Cecil (nick name-Red Hat) was employed at General Electric Company, Castle Hayne Plant-Nuclear Fuel Division. He was a long time faithful member of Burgaw United Methodist Church where he had served as Sunday school superintendent and as head usher for 46 years. He also had many years of perfect Sunday school attendance. Cecil was a quiet, caring Southern gentleman who was a hard worker, generous, and a perfectionist in any job he undertook. He enjoyed woodworking, working on antique clocks, NASCAR, trains, genealogy, history, morning coffee with the boys at Hardees, and exercise at Fitness Fusion. Cecil was a blessing to many on this earth and will be missed. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Jack Ruth and the Rev. Will Davis will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Burgaw Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to a . Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 11, 2019