CECIL WOODROW "WOODY" HENDERSON, JR. Mr. Cecil Woodrow "Woody" Henderson,Jr. 68, died January 31, 2020 in Leland , NC. He was born February 7, 1951, to father Cecil W. Henderson, Sr and mother Elizabeth Carol Covil Henderson, who preceded him in death. He is survived by a sister, Jean Carol Henderson Tilley and husband Rev. Bob Tilley of Greenville, NC, an aunt Maxie Haire of Charlotte, NC, and best friend Carolyn Rivenbark of Leland, NC. Surviving cousins are Gerald Hurst, Albert Hurst, Jerry Covil,Gary Covil, Onnie Covil, Nita Covil Jones, Janice Covil Dyson, and Libby Covil. Woody attended New Hanover High School (Class of 1969) and Southeastern Community College. He served as a police officer with Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and the Port Authority. Woody was a member of Palmyra Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Valley of Wilmington, National Sojourners, Sudan Shrine, and had the high honor of being a 33rd Degree Mason. He will be remembered for his caring and willingness to help others. Services will be at 11:00, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Scottish Rite Temple, 1415 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC. 28401. Condolences received by: www.coastalcremations.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pine Valley Baptist Church,3940 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28403. Services are in the care of Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care, Jacksonville, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020