1/1
Charisse Christine Jones
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
CHARISSE CHRISTINE JONES It is with heavy hearts we share in the unexpected passing of our perfect Charisse on July 25, 2020. She was born June 21, 1973, in Ithaca, NY, to Chrissy Chiarmonte Sanford and the late William Grant Boice. She received her Nursing degree from North Carolina Central University and worked as a registered nurse in the Emergency Departments at Cape Fear Hospital and Duke University Medical Center. She touched the lives of so many people including her friends and professional colleagues. Those fortunate enough to have known her will never forget this incredibly special, unique woman. She opened her heart to strangers and people were immediately taken in by her sense of humor, charisma, warmth, compassion, and beautiful smile and laughter. Charisse is survived by her precious children, Christian and Madison Jones; parents Chrissy and Jerry Sanford; brother, Jason Boice (Anne); sister, Linda Lewis; aunts, Laura Lee Matthews and Bonnie Dermer; nephews, Jacob, Riley, Nathan, Grant, Alex; nieces, Rebecca and Stephanie; and cousins Alexander, Jacqueline, Robert, and Danielle. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm with family visitation.The service will begin at 3 pm and a reception will follow at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, 1535 41st St., Wilmington, NC. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made to the Charisse Jones Memorial Educational Fund for Christian and Madison Jones at Treasured Memories Community Funding, www.tmcfunding.com. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
