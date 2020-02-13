|
CHARLENE EFTING Charlene Delores Efting - On February 11, 2020 Charlene Efting, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother went home to with her Lord after a long battle with dementia. Charlene was born January 1, 1932 in Mason, Michigan to Vivian and Charles Gladstone. After raising her 4 children, Charlene had a long successful career in real estate. Her accomplishments included Realtor of the Year and president of the Wilmington Board of Realtors. Her optimism, humility, and honest sweetness was rewarded with much love from family, friends and customers. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She is survived by her 4 children, Mike Efting and wife Lisa of Frisco, TX, Cheryl Kilborn of Raleigh, NC, Alan Efting and wife Jeannine of Wilmington, NC and Doug Efting and wife Brigitte of Wilmington, NC., 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Charles Gladstone and his wife Sandi of Rotanda West FL and Gary Gladstone and his wife Sue Gladstone of Grand Rapids, MI along with many nieces and nephews. A visitation of family and friends will be Sunday, February 16, 5pm-7pm at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020