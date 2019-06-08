|
|
CHARLENE "HONEY" THORNTON Charlene "Honey" Thornton ,58, of the Holden Beach Community died Friday June 7th, 2019. Honey was born in Cumberland County on March 26, 1961 and was the daughter of the late William Charles Thornton and Shelba Oates Thornton. She was a member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church. She participated in the Special Olympics and received the Volunteerism Award from Former N.C. Governor Jim Hunt. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. She is survived by two sisters, Sherry Thornton of Supply, Tereisa Morris of Calendonia, Mississippi; a brother, William Clint Thornton of Teachey. NC Funeral services will be held Sunday June 9th, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with Reverend Wade McLamb officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 8, 2019