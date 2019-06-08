Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
(910) 754-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene "Honey" Thornton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlene "Honey" Thornton Obituary
CHARLENE "HONEY" THORNTON Charlene "Honey" Thornton ,58, of the Holden Beach Community died Friday June 7th, 2019. Honey was born in Cumberland County on March 26, 1961 and was the daughter of the late William Charles Thornton and Shelba Oates Thornton. She was a member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church. She participated in the Special Olympics and received the Volunteerism Award from Former N.C. Governor Jim Hunt. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. She is survived by two sisters, Sherry Thornton of Supply, Tereisa Morris of Calendonia, Mississippi; a brother, William Clint Thornton of Teachey. NC Funeral services will be held Sunday June 9th, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with Reverend Wade McLamb officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now