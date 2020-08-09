CHARLES A. LEWIS, JR. His Journey is over. It is done. All is well. Charles Albert Lewis, Jr. passed into eternity on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 83. He now enjoys celestial fellowship with his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Albert Lewis and Marie Leitz Lewis whose lives were spent in Port Washington, New York. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Helga Maria Gunkel Lewis, and his beloved daughters, Dr. Kirstin Helga Lewis Hansford and Heidi Marie Lewis Vincent and his beloved sons-in-law Mark Hansford and Jason Vincent. He is also survived by his sister Ann Caroline Lewis Walter (George) and his brother Burchard Hults Lewis (Antoinette). He was predeceased by his brother Edward Thomas Lewis. Charles grew up in Port Washington, New York and graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School, Class of 1955. He received the B.S. Degree from SUNY Maritime College, the M.S.Ed. degree from Hofstra University, the M.A. degree from C.W. Post College, and the Ph.D. degree from New York University. Charles sailed intermittently from 1959-1969 as a licensed deck officer in the US Merchant Marine for Lykes Steamship Co., American Export Isbrandtsen Co., and the Military Sea Transportation Service. He retired as a LT., USNR. Academic pursuits were the major focus of his life. He retired as Professor Emeritus from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. While at UNC-Wilmington Charles served as Department Chairman and he received the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching and the Distinguished Teaching Professorship. In 2014 Charles was inducted into The Order of Isaac Bear at UNCW. Charles is also an active member of the UNCW Retired Faculty. He also taught at hunter College (NYC), the University of New Hampshire, SUNY Cortland, Georgia College and State University, and Cape Fear Community College. Charles had a zest for teaching. Charles served as President of The American Association for Leisure and Recreation, Chairman of the AAHPERD Council on Outdoor Education and Camping, and on the Board of Directors of AAHPERD. Other pursuits included over fifty years with the Boy Scouts of America where he received the Silver Beaver and Vigil Honor. He served over fifty years in the Masonic fraternity. He served as Master of Homer Lodge #352, Homer, New York and was a member of St. Johns Lodge #1 AF/AM. In 2003 he served as Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of North Carolina AF/AM. In 1994 he served as the Grand High Priest of the Grand Royal Arch Chapter of North Carolina. Charles was honored to serve as Master of Internet Lodge # 9659 under the United Grand Lodge of England in 2007. He received the honor of Past Provincial Senior Grand Warden in the Province of East Lancashire. He was an Honorary Member of many Masonic Lodges including Paumanok-Port Washington Lodge #855, in Port Washington, New York, and the Lodge of The Holy Land #50 in Israel. He was the recipient of many Masonic honors, including the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite. He was especially proud to serve as President of National Sojourners Chapters in Warner Robins, Georgia and Jacksonville, North Carolina. The Grand Oriente of Brasil presented several recognitions to Charles. He enjoyed over fifty years of membership in the Shrine in Mecca and Sudan Temples. Charles was a member of the Wilmington Council of The Navy League, the Sencland Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, the Lower Cape Fear Chapter of The Sons of The American Revolution, the Seniors Men's Club of Wilmington, and Peeasure Island American Legion Post #129 at Carolina Beach. He received The Order of The Long Leaf Pine (NC) from Governor Mike Easley in 2003. All those who knew Charles were aware of his generosity and his concerns for others. They also knew that he had a strong work ethic and that he took pleasure in his extensive international travel with Helga. His passing occurs in the context of his long-time Presbyterian faith. Charles served as an Elder in several Congregations. Cremation will be followed by a Memorial Service at Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church, with Masonic Rites, US Navy Flag Ritual, and Maritime College tolling of Eight Bells. Final internment will be in the family plot at Nassau Knolls Memorial Park in Port Washington, New York. The Celebration of Life ceremony will be postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis until a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Lodge of North Carolina AF/AM, P.O. Box 6506, Raleigh, N.C. 27628-6506 and be designated for the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford, NC Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099



