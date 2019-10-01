Home

CHARLES ALLEN GAINEY JAMES ALLEN MOBLEY, 74, died September 29, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Pat (Batts) Mobley, his daughter Denise Cavenaugh and her husband Gary; his son Anthony Mobley and his wife Roey; two grandchildren; Austin Cavenaugh and fiancé Courtney Mohn and Jack Mobley; brother Harold Mobley and wife Lois; sister-in-law Melba Mobley and many nephews and nieces as well as his extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Roscoe Mobley; mother Mildred Mobley Pierce; step-father Albert Pierce and brother Ray Mobley. Shortly after graduation from high school he married the love of his life Pat and began his working career with JP Stevens, Maola Milk Company and retired from General Electric in Wilmington. He had developed a passion for wood working in high school which led to he and his wife building furniture for others. He built many beach homes on Topsail Island and developed and managed numerous properties. In his past time he loved restoring antique vehicles and John Deere Tractors. He had a passion for animals and loved his dog CJ and cats Babycake and Bo Cat. A visitation will begin at 2:00 pm on Wednesday October 2, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 at the Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. Burial will be at Sea Lawn Memorial Park following the service. Donations may be made to the Chapel By The Bay Church, 216 Michigan Avenue, Holly Ridge, NC 28445. Special thank you to his special nurse Brenda.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019
