CHARLES B. SIMMONS, JR. Charles "Charlie" Bruce Simmons, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully March 12, 2019 in Dallas, TX. He was born in Rutherfordton, NC on May 30, 1926 to Ernest and Arvenia (Searcy) Simmons. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Ann (Wilson) Simmons, his son Chip Simmons (Marcy) of Dallas, TX, daughters Sheryl Calhoun (Bob) of South Charleston, WV, and Cindy Simmons of Dallas, TX, granddaughters Lindsay (Justin) Turner of Manvel, TX, Chloe Simmons of Los Angeles, CA, Bethany (Jake) Kunasek of Celina, TX, grandsons Logan, Brooks and Charlie Simmons of Dallas, TX, great-grandchildren Kennedy and Hudson Turner of Manvel, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Kelly (Spradling) Simmons and first wife Mary Lee (Thompson) Simmons. Charlie graduated from Duke University, was a Lt JG in the U.S. Navy, and a pharmaceutical sales rep for Pfizer. After retirement, he moved to Charlotte, NC, to care for their grandchildren and later moved to Dallas, TX. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, Riverlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV, and Matthews United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. He was also a Freemason with the Masonic Lodge. He will be greatly missed by his family who will forever be thankful for the years he was such a special part of their lives. A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, NC on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m., arranged by Andrews Mortuary & Crematory Market Street Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV on Sunday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m.. Donations in lieu of flowers to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 19, 2019