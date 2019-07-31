Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Erwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ben Erwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Ben Erwin Obituary
CHARLES BEN ERWIN age 81 of Bolivia, NC passed away on Monday the twenty ninth of July 2019. Born in Waynesville, NC on the seventeenth of June 1938, he was a son of the late Charles and Bessie Singleton Erwin. He was retired from the Mundy Construction Company. In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Erwin; sisters, Frances Messer, Lillian Messer, Wanda Reese, Susie Bell; a brother, Everette Erwin and a son, Roger Dale Erwin. He was a member of the Pine View Church, Wilmington, NC. Ben will be remembered as a man of faith who loved being with people. One of his favorite quotes is "Keep Looking Up"! Survivors include two daughters, Tammy E. Simmons, Selena Erwin; two sons, Ronnie Erwin, Marty Erwin and wife Jennifer; a brother, Billy Erwin and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday the first of August 2019 in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cape Fear Memorial Park. You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family on Wednesday, the thirty first of July from six o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening at White Funeral Service, Bolivia Supply Chapel. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the Pine View Church at 202 Flemington Road, Wilmington, NC 28401. "I love you, The Lord loves you, If you live right, you'll be in Heaven with me someday", Mr. Ben Erwin. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now