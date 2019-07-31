|
CHARLES BEN ERWIN age 81 of Bolivia, NC passed away on Monday the twenty ninth of July 2019. Born in Waynesville, NC on the seventeenth of June 1938, he was a son of the late Charles and Bessie Singleton Erwin. He was retired from the Mundy Construction Company. In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Erwin; sisters, Frances Messer, Lillian Messer, Wanda Reese, Susie Bell; a brother, Everette Erwin and a son, Roger Dale Erwin. He was a member of the Pine View Church, Wilmington, NC. Ben will be remembered as a man of faith who loved being with people. One of his favorite quotes is "Keep Looking Up"! Survivors include two daughters, Tammy E. Simmons, Selena Erwin; two sons, Ronnie Erwin, Marty Erwin and wife Jennifer; a brother, Billy Erwin and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday the first of August 2019 in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cape Fear Memorial Park. You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family on Wednesday, the thirty first of July from six o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening at White Funeral Service, Bolivia Supply Chapel. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the Pine View Church at 202 Flemington Road, Wilmington, NC 28401. "I love you, The Lord loves you, If you live right, you'll be in Heaven with me someday", Mr. Ben Erwin. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 31, 2019