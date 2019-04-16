|
CHARLES CARRIGAN, JR. Charles Winfield Carrigan Jr., beloved husband, father, and friend to many, passed away in Leland, NC on April 12th, 2019 at the age of 73. Charles was born in Wanaque, NJ on November 26th, 1945 where he grew up and attended Lakeland High School. He received his master's degree in Mathematics from Montclair State University. He worked in many different roles in his long career as a U.S. Army Civilian at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ. He retired in 2011 after 42 years and moved with his wife, Diane, to Leland, NC. Charles enjoyed being outside where he played golf, went for walks with his dog Sadie, and rode his bike. He loved to study astronomy, track the weather, and listen to classical music. He spoke with thousands of people across the globe on his HAM radio with the call signal W2RK. More than anything, Charles loved his family and was a wonderful husband and father. He will be remembered by his family as strong, humble, and supportive. He is survived by his wife Diane Carrigan, his son Brian Carrigan and daughter-in-law Jennifer Hill, his son Scott Carver, and his two brothers Dennis Carrigan and David Carrigan and their familes. At 11am on Wednesday, April 17, the family will receive visitors at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, followed by a memorial service at 12pm. A luncheon gathering will follow at 1:30pm at the Waterford Reserve Clubhouse, 1113 Sandy Beach Circle in Leland. Memorial donations can be made to A Bike for Every Child charity in Wilmington. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2019