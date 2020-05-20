|
CHARLES DAVID BURTON, SR. Mr. Charles David Burton, Sr. (79) died peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. Dave was born November 25, 1940 to Oscar C. Burton and Elizabeth G. Burton in Wilmington, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann E. Burton; and son, Charles David Burton, Jr. Dave is survived by daughter, Susan B. Dixon (John M. Dixon); sister, Rebecca B. Farmer; beautiful grandchildren, Rachel, David and Michael Burton and Alex and Cara Dixon; daughter-in-law Susan D. Burton; and numerous Family and Friends. A Celebration of Dave's life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dave's honor to Coastal Conservation Association, ccanc.org, or your . A full obituary can be found at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020