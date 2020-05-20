Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David Burton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Burton Sr. Obituary
CHARLES DAVID BURTON, SR. Mr. Charles David Burton, Sr. (79) died peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. Dave was born November 25, 1940 to Oscar C. Burton and Elizabeth G. Burton in Wilmington, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann E. Burton; and son, Charles David Burton, Jr. Dave is survived by daughter, Susan B. Dixon (John M. Dixon); sister, Rebecca B. Farmer; beautiful grandchildren, Rachel, David and Michael Burton and Alex and Cara Dixon; daughter-in-law Susan D. Burton; and numerous Family and Friends. A Celebration of Dave's life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dave's honor to Coastal Conservation Association, ccanc.org, or your . A full obituary can be found at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now