Charles Dewayne Burroughs Obituary
CHARLES DEWAYNE BURROUGHS Charles Dewayne Burroughs, age 45 of Youngsville and formerly of Leland went to to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, March 12, 2020 after a short stay at the SECU Hospice House in Bolivia, NC. Dewayne was born in Wilmington, NC on December 19, 1974. He was a graduate of North Brunswick High School Class of 93, and a graduate of UNC-W with a degree in Criminal Justice. Dewayne served as a Law Enforcement Officer with the City of Durham Police Dept. and had served on a Terrorist Task Force with the FBI. Dewayne is survived by his father and mother, Cliff Burroughs and Diane White Burroughs of Leland; one sister, Sharon (Eric) Boldt of Belding, MI and two nieces, Taylor and Olivia Boldt. He also leaves behind 3 awesome close friends, Don (Pam) Hayes, Brian (Sheila) Veeder and Jim Belcher, lovingly known as "The Three Disciples". Visitation will be held at 3 pm an hour prior to the service. Celebration of Life memorial service will be held 4 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Bridge of Life Community Church 2220 Mercantile Dr. NE, Leland, NC 28451. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Bridge of Life Community Church, 2220 Mercantile Dr. NE, Leland, NC 28451. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel, 525 Village Road, Leland,NC 28451
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2020
