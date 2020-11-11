CHARLES DONALD ZEARFOSS Charles Donald Zearfoss, 90, of Wilmington, NC died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Lower Cape Fear Life Care. He was born April 3, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Captain Charles H. Zearfoss and Mildred Mulligan Zearfoss. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Cooney Zearfoss. Mr. Zerfoss graduated Teaneck Sr. High School in 1948 and attended his freshman year, Muhlenberg College, 1948-1949. He served as an ordinary seaman in 1947 aboard SS Edward D. White (Finland), and as Purser in 1948 aboard SS Thomas Sumter (France), in 1949 aboard SS Santa Rosa, Grace Lines, NY to Caribbean, in 1950 aboard SS Uruguay, Moore McCormick Lines, NY to Buenos Aires 1950-1953, and in 1953 aboard Moore McCormick Lines Cargo Vessels. On September 4, 1954, he married Rosemary Cooney in Teaneck, NJ. He is survived by three children, Charles Douglas Zearfoss, Lynn Zearfoss Harris, and Christian Donald Zearfoss; and eleven grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Hope, Lilly, Liberty, John, Daniel, Mary, David, Honor, and Daniel nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Gallagher (Neil) of Wall, NJ. Mr. Zerfoss graduated New York University, School of Commerce and Finance, 1958 BSCum Laude in Management and Accounting. He served as President NY Gamma Chapter Sigma Phi Epsilon, President Management Club, and Grader in Finance Department Manager. He worked with Raytheon Company in Business Planning Manager/Customer Relations from 1958-1969 and then from 1963-1975 owned and operated West Acton Shopping Center, Super Market and Village Package Store, Inc. He established Nashoba Valley travel Agency and operated two offices, one in West Acton and the other in Concord, Mass. Mr. Zearfoss served as Captain of Wayland Auxiliary Police and Civil Defense Director in the 1960's. The Zearfoss family moved to Wilmington, NC in 1976 where he managed the Cotton Exchange. He later established Zearfoss and Associates, Inc. Real Estate Brokers and Appraisers. Mr. Zearfoss worked for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and computerized the Department as Planning and Training Officer. He also established a jail hospital, 911 Center, Safe Squad, and Beeper Program for Detectives. Mr. Zearfoss worked for Frank Capra in the 1980's as Security Coordinator on "Firestarter" and Location Manager on "Marie". He served a Reserve Police Officer with Wrightsville Beach Police Department, and Marine Patrol Officer Coxwain with the U S Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was President, also Secretary of Crimestopper of the Lower Cape Fear, Commander of Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotillia10-06, 1987. He served 52 years in the Coast Guard and won an award commemorating his services in 2019. Mr. Zearfoss was Member and Chairman of New Hanover County ABC Board for nine years and won an award commemorating his services, Member of Cape Fear Club, and Member of Wilmington Executives Club. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens.



