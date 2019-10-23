|
|
CHARLES DOUGLAS WILSON Charles Douglas Wilson passed away on October, 20, 2019. Chuck was born on February 28, 1945 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. When he was five years old, his family relocated to Coral Gables, Florida where he graduated from high school in 1962. In 1966 he graduated from the University of Florida. Chuck's first position following college was in Atlanta, Georgia. During his four years in Atlanta, he met his loving and devoted (he called her wonderful) wife of 49 years, Carolyn Moore Flowers of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Danville, VA . During Chuck's career in public affairs he served in Washington as Chief of Staff to a Member of Congress, and Director of Legislative Affairs for a major trade association. He then served as a corporate Vice President of Public Affairs for two Fortune 500 manufacturing companies. The later included the Fort Howard Corporation headquartered in Green Bay, WI, and its successor company, The Fort James Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, IL. In 2004 Chuck and his wife retired to the Wilmington area to be near their daughter. Chuck loved family life and was blessed with a wonderful (he called her fabulous) daughter, Suzanne Wilson Greene, born in Fairfax, Virginia in 1975. Suzanne has two children, Wilson Moore Greene, age 13, and Eliza Flowers Greene, age 12. They live in Wilmington and are the joy of both grandparents. During his life Chuck enjoyed contributing to community leadership activities. While he served on numerous boards over the years, two of his most valued involvements included Rotary International and the Chi Phi Fraternity. Over nearly 20 years in Rotary and membership in several Rotary Clubs, Chuck served as both a club president, and assistant district governor. He and Carolyn are major supporters of the Rotary International Foundation. At the time of death he was a member of the Downtown Wilmington Rotary Club. During his years of involvement with Chi Phi, his collegiate fraternity, he served on both the National Council and the national board of Trustees. He was also recognized as National Alumnus of the Year. His undergraduate chapter has also recognized him each year for over 50 years by giving annually to an undergraduate member the Charles D. Wilson Outstanding Leadership Award. Chuck was a member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the special friendships he had there with members of the Genesis Sunday School Class. In addition to his immediate family, Chuck is survived by a brother, Lauren Wilson, in Florida. He had special bonds with sister-in-law, Ellen Bridgers, and brother-in-law, Odell Bridgers, of Wilmington and nephew-in-law, Sam Ogburn, Jr, his wife Jane and their sons, Jack of Winston-Salem, NC, and Sam III of London, England. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11 am at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market Street, Wilmington, NC. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, The JoAnn Carter Harrellson Center, 20 North 4th Street, Suite 200, Wilmington, NC 28401, or the . Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 23, 2019