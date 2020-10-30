CHARLES E HAMRICK Charles E. Hamrick, age 66 of Winnabow, passed away at his home on October 27, 2020. Through the years Charles had worked as a farmer, Merchant Marine, factory worker and later became self employed. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, a poodle named Sawyer. Together they would take rides in the golf cart or just wheel around in Charles' wheelchair. One was rarely seen without the other. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Wilma Boyles Hamrick; two brothers; two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty five years, Joyce Hamrick; son, Christopher Hamrick ( Nicole); step daughter, Yolanda Bishop; brother, Larry Glen Hamrick of Cash, Arkansas; sister, Anita West of Jonesboro, Arkansas; grandchildren, Haydn Hamrick, Sharea Dawn Bishop and Brianna Tatum-Hobbs. Due to current health concerns a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shared memories and/or expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com