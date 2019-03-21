|
CHARLES E. SMITH Charles E. Smith was called to his heavenly home on March 17th, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC. Born December 19, 1928, Charles was the son of the late James Arthur Smith and Frostie Mae Carmichael Smith. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1947 and from North Carolina State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. He then served in the United States Air Force as a pilot, flying F-86 and F-86D aircraft. Upon returning to Wilmington, he joined his father in the family business of Smith Builder Supply Company and later Smith Builders and Realty. He was an active member and president of the Wilmington Board of Realtors, where he was honored in 1977 as Realtor of the Year. He was also a member and president of the Wilmington-Cape Fear Homebuilders Association and an active member and a director of the North Carolina Board of Realtors. Charles was civic minded serving his community throughout his life in various organizations, including the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and the Cape Fear Power Squadron, where he was a safe boating instructor and commander. Charles especially enjoyed his 62 year membership in the Wilmington Civitan Club. He was one of the club's most dedicated members having served as president, and for decades as treasurer. Westminster Presbyterian Church was blessed to have Charles as a member for 62 years, serving as Sunday School teacher, treasurer, deacon, elder, clerk of session and member of various committees. He was honored for his unwavering dedication to Westminster by being elected as Elder Emeritus in 2009. In 2018, he returned to the church of his youth, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. Charles' life was enriched by his love of woodworking, boating, traveling and enjoying time with friends and family. Charles will be remembered most for his kindness, integrity and his dry wit which he shared equally with friends and strangers. Charles' life and memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 60 years, Carolyn Brown Smith, and his devoted family: Daughter, Cea Smith Davis, her husband, Scott and their children; Ian, Natalie and Simon of Groveland, MA and daughter, Connie Smith Matthews, her husband Steve and her children, Carrie and Charlie Holt of Fort Mill, SC. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Grove and Hospice Life Care Center for their exceptional compassion and care. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 23rd at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market Street, Wilmington, NC. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019