CHARLES EDGAR NEWTON III On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Charles Edgar Newton lll (Eddie), loving father of four children and one stepchild, passed away at the age of 60. Eddie was preceded in death by his father Charles Edgar Newton ll, He is survived by his mother, Carol Faye Pettet, his four children, Kristopher, Charly, Ted, Lynsi and one stepchild Wesley. His grandchildren, Marianna, Ashlyn, Yana, and Orrin, his siblings, Davis, Alan, Angela, and Shelly. Eddie was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate heart. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, smoking pigs, and roasting oysters. He loved watching football (Go Tarheels) and beating his kids in rummy. Please join us in celebrating the life of Eddie, with food, friends, and remembrance. A memorial service and reception will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 28th, from 2:00-4:00 pm, at Federal Point Yacht Club, 910 Basin Road, Carolina Beach, NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 25, 2019
