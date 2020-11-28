1/1
Charles Edward Wills
1939 - 2020
CHARLES EDWARD WILLS May 18, 1939 - Nov 15, 2020 On November 15th, the Lord called home one of his earthly angels. Charles, Pop, Poppy, Pawpaw was a loving and amazingly devoted husband of 61 yrs. to his wife Margaret. An exceptional father to his sons Chuck, Tim, and daughter Susan, who he would rather take camping on weekends than take a much deserved 2-day rest. And work permitting, never missed one of their games. A doting Grandfather of 5, and Great grandfather of 2. A beloved brother to James, Holley, Robert, Max, Richard, Billy, and sisters Clara and Sue. He served his nation as a soldier in the Army, where he was taught the skills that made him a First-Class mechanic which he used to support his family. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, and a Marksman Badge for Rifle and Carbine. An extremely religious man and a member of Long Leaf Baptist Church where he seldom missed a service until his health prevented him. He would often say a blessing for our meals until the food turned cold. Although he was a semi-native of NC, he was born and raised in West Virginia and always considered it home. With heavy hearts we have had to make the decision, due to Covid, not to hold services. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you consider making a donation to 'surfershealing.org' it is a great nonprofit that his autistic grandson participates in yearly. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Remember all the good times we all had together.
Joe and Phyllis Starcher
Friend
