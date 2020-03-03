|
|
CHARLES FOSTER HUNNICUTT Charles Foster Hunnicutt, age 86, died peacefully at The Davis Community on February 29, 2020. He was born April 15, 1933 in Raleigh, NC, the son of Omega Foster and Mary Jones Hunnicutt, who predecease him. He grew up in Wilmington and was a graduate of New Hanover High School Class of 1951. He was an avid tennis player and was once city champion. In 1952, at the age of nineteen, Charles enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served honorably and was discharged in 1956. Upon returning to Wilmington, Charles met, fell in love, and married Lucy M. Groot. He then started a family together with her. He was a graduate of Wilmington College, now UNC-Wilmington, Appalachian State University, and earned his Masters degree in Education from East Carolina University. Charles was an educator in New Hanover County Schools, including Tileston and Chestnut, before moving to Cape Fear Community College and retiring there as Director of Admissions in 1987. Charles co-wrote the UNC-Wilmington alma mater song which is still in use today. Charles was a faithful, life time member of Temple Baptist Church where he and Lucy enjoyed an active church life. They especially loved being part of the choir. Lucy predeceased him in December 2018. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Hunnicutt and wife Caroline; Steven Hunnicutt and wife Terri; four grandchildren; Eric M. Hunnicutt, Alec G. Hunnicutt, Noah G. Hunnicutt, and Carly Bussman, all of Wilmington. He is also survived by two sisters; Jean Ellis and Sarah Phillips of Wilmington, NC, and many nieces and nephews. Charles was a kind, generous, honest, hardworking man with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family, genealogy, church, travel, and spending time with his grandchildren, of which he was particularly proud. We love him more than words can express and will miss him dearly. The family wishes to thank the caregivers, doctors and the medical staff at Comfort Keepers, The Davis Community, the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center and The Senior Health Center for the wonderful care they provided to him this past year. The Funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in the sanctuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2020