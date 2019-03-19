Home

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Service
525 Village Rd
Leland, NC 28451
(910) 383-3511
Charles G. Eddins Obituary
CHARLES G. EDDINS Charles G. Eddins age 76 of Leland passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Silver Stream Health Care Center. Charles was born in Chesterfield County SC on June 2, 1942. Charles was a proud veteran of the US Navy and was retired from International Paper in Riegelwood. When he was not working he enjoyed fishing and trapping wildlife. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Ernest Eddins and Faye Cottle; brother Joe Eddins, son Charles (Chuck) Eddins, Jr., and grandson Devin Eddins. Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Merita Ann Sullivan Eddins; daughter Rita Legg; grandson Bryan Watson and great granddaughter, Haleigh "Peanut" Watson; daughter in-law Cristen Eddins; sister Patricia Letchworth; and two brothers, Chat Eddins and Ben "Ike" Eddins. Private services will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel-525 Village Road Leland, NC 28451
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 19, 2019
