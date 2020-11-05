1/1
Charles George "Bing" Bingenheimer Jr.
1953 - 2020
CHARLES GEORGE BINGENHEIMER, JR. "BING" 67, passed away on November 3, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, NC after a short battle with pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Burlington, NC on September 29, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles George Bingenheimer, Sr. and Harriet Ives Bingenheimer. A proud Eagle Scout, he graduated from Walter Williams High School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BS in Business Administration. He was also a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. Upon graduation from UNC, he began working for Thomas, Stout, Stuart, Core & Stuart, CPAs where he later became partner and met his mentor and lifelong friend, Phil Stuart. He held various VP, Controller, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer positions throughout his long and distinguished career. He was Sr. Vice President, Treasurer and CFO of Kingsdown, Incorporated and had recently retired from Carolina Narrow Fabric Company in Winston Salem where he served as Executive VP, Treasurer and CFO. He was also a licensed CPA in the state of North Carolina for over 40 years. Bing had a deep love for Christ, a strong faith and was active in many churches in Burlington before relocating to Ocean Isle where he attended Camp United Methodist Church. He loved life and never met a stranger. He loved his "Babydoll", the beach, his family and friends, spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing golf through the years, creating spreadsheets, and telling stories with his quick wit and charm to people over an occasional beverage or two at one of his favorite local bars. Surviving are his wife, Elisabeth, of the home; sisters, Kathy B. Lafone of Charlotte, NC, Lee B. Miller and husband Chet of Burlington, NC; daughters, Lauren B. Smith and husband Blake of Raleigh, NC, Nancee B. Alavi and husband Justin of Miami Shores, FL; step-daughters Rhyan Paradee of Carolina Shores, NC and Morgan Tandy of Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren; Charlotte, Quinn and Wylie Smith, Charles Alavi and Eisley Paradee; five nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Phyllis G. James and an uncle Claude L. Ives of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by Winston, his beloved pal and faithful riding companion. A celebration of life will be held at The Isles at 417 W 2nd St, Ocean Isle Beach on Saturday, November 7th at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Richard Vaughn and Rev. Steve Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. All other times the family will receive friends at 1457 Cassidy Court, Ocean Isle Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brunswick Family Assistance, 4600 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470; Camp United Methodist Church, 4807 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470; Paws-Ability, PO Box 6174, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469 or a charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
November 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
BARBARA ALAVI
