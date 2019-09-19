|
|
CHARLES J. "CHUCK" MAHONEY Charles J. "Chuck" Mahoney, born in Drexel Hill, PA on April 8, 1935; he was raised in Haverford, PA and educated at The Haverford School. He was a star athlete in track and football and graduated from Washington and Lee University. After graduation he entered Navy Officers' Candidate School and served in the US Navy during the Cold War as a sea going officer and Commander of Service Squadron 3. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Commander in May 1964. His entire career was as an executive with The Coca-Cola Company. He retired circa 1995 and moved to Southport, NC where he and his wife Carol owned and operated Northrop Mall Antiques and Gifts. Except for his years at The Haverford School and in the military, most of his life was spent in the South where his love of the sea abounded. He lead a full and prosperous life, loved nature, big game fishing, poetry and his family. Survivors include his wife Carol Celeste Mahoney; a daughter Sabrina Miller; two sons, Ryan Brandon and his wife Barbara, and Brigham Brandon and his wife Amanda; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Worley, Andrew Worley, Jack Brandon, Stella Brandon, Thomas Brandon, Timothy Miller, Lucas Miller, and Cadence Miller. Chuck was preceded in death by his son Sean Mahoney. A memorial service will be held outdoors at the home of Barbara and Mike O'Reilly at 3782 Ridge Crest Drive in St. James Plantation at 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019. The Rt. Rev. David W. Haines will officiate the service. A celebration of his life will follow the service at the family home at 3780 Ridge Crest Drive. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 19, 2019