CHARLES LAPSANSKY, JR. "SKI" Charles Stanley Lapsansky, Jr. died on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born July 22, 1936 to Charles and Stella Lapsansky in Dunmore, PA. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 423 N 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC with Dr. Donnie Lovette officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. For full obituary please visit www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 3, 2019