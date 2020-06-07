CHARLES NORTH On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Charles Wright (Chuck) North, Jr., aged 93, passed peacefully away with family by his side. Born in 1926 in George, Iowa, he was the oldest son of C.W. North, Sr. and Lillian Klinkenborg North, both of whom predeceased him, as did a younger brother, James. Chuck and his family moved to several places in the Midwest before settling in Evanston, Illinois, where he attended Northwestern University and later graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Illinois. While in Evanston, he met and married Shirley Diefendorf. They became parents of daughter, Cynthia, and son, Charles W. IV (Deborah). In the first years of marriage to Shirley, he worked as a recruitment counselor at Stephens College in Columbia MO, before moving his family to Baltimore, where he was a personnel manger for Martin Marietta. It was here that another son, Mark (Moraith), was born. In later years, Chuck was personnel director for Fairchild Hiller and the American Bankers Association, finally retiring from the American Psychiatric Association in 1991. He was also a proud member of the United States Air Force Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1986. Chuck and Shirley were married thirty-six years before her death in 1986. In 1991, he married Margaret Polk, becoming step-father to Sharon (Jim), Deborah, Lori (Steve), Suzanne, and John (Martha). Chuck loved to travel, making trips all over the world to all seven continents, including Antarctica. His last two trips included taking his sons to Southeast Asia, India, and Nepal. Golf was a particular passion, one he shared with both his spouses and his sons. A favorite memory is of him calling home from a phone booth situated on the 18th green during his first trip to St. Andrews, Scotland. Chuck's adventures were not confined to land and sea. For his 85th birthday, he did an "assisted" parachute jump! He was generous in his support of many organizations in the communities where he lived, serving as a member and president of his local Kiwanis Club, helping other seniors with annual tax returns, and making donations to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington VA. Chuck is survived by his widow, his 3 children, 5 stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Robert, of Mountain Home, AR. Services are planned at a future date in Wilmington, as well as interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in Chuck's memory may be made to: Honor Flight, Inc. (4601 N. Fairfax Dr. Ste.1200, Arlington VA 22203), Miles of Scarves (11709 Aprilbird Dr., Henrico VA 23233), Meals On Wheels, or a food bank in your community. Arrangements made by Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Wilmington NC.



