|
|
CHARLES OTTMAR METZGER Charles Ottmar Metzger, age 96, born in Nuremberg, Germany October 22, 1923, passed away in Wilmington NC on February 2, 2020. Charles lived in Germany until 1938 when he fled to the US with his father, Paul Metzger (deceased), mother, Charlotte Kahn Metzger (deceased), sister, Lisa (living in St. Louis) and twin brother Ernest (deceased). His older brother, John (deceased) remained at school in Switzerland. Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served during World War II in the southwestern US conducting experiments on the effects of desert conditions on aircraft equipment. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from CCNY and his Masters in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University. Charles was employed at Rohm and Haas for 45 years, working in various sales, leadership and consulting capacities throughout the eastern US as well as Europe and Asia. He attributed much of his success to one of his favorite past-times, oil painting. He gave the gift of portraits to his customers, many of whom eventually rose to be leaders of the chemical industry. These paintings were received with great appreciation. His artwork won awards over the years and 5 of his paintings will continue to be displayed at Plantation Village, the community where he lived for the last 15 years of his life. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Loretta Iris Castellino Metzger (2012). He leaves behind 4 children, Laura (and Jim) Gilchrist of Hanover PA, Janet (and Nikolaus Strecker) Metzger of Chicago IL, Paul (and Ann MacMillan) Metzger of Denton TX, and Stephen (and Lynett) Henderson Metzger of Brighton CO, as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel on March 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM. The family asks that donations to the Anti-Defamation League be made in-lieu of flowers. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020