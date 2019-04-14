|
|
CHARLES PATTISON BOLLES IV Charles Pattison Bolles IV, 87, of Wrightsville Beach, NC passed away peacefully at home on April 1st, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 8, 1932 in Wilmington, NC to Charles Pattison Bolles III and Margaret Caldwell Bolles. He was a graduate of Purdue University where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. His education at Purdue was interrupted by the Korean War, where Charles proudly served his country in the US Army. After obtaining his degree in 1956, he had a long and successful career at General Motors. His love of cars remained throughout his life, and he may have been seen around Wrightsville Beach in his Corvette Stingray that he purchased for himself on his 82nd birthday. During his career at GM, Charles and Kay, his wife of 59 years, raised their family in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Each summer they would return to Wrightsville Beach where Charles would pass on his love of this area to his family. After taking an early retirement, Charlie and Kay moved permanently to Wrightsville Beach where they have lived for the past 32 years. He was a man of many interests and pursuits, but his main passions revolved around the coast. He loved the beach, the ocean and waterways, marshes and boating. Charles had a succession of boats all through his life. He and Kay enjoyed sailing their Cape Dory up and down the east coast and discovering many beautiful areas along the waterways. Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved sharing his passion and knowledge for the ocean and marshes with all. He loved to take both young and old alike marsh mucking at low tide, and show them all the creatures that dwell there. Charles was involved with many organizations over the years including Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project, Sierra Club Inner City Outings, Cape Fear Literacy Council, Historic Wilmington Foundation, and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Charles was an artist in several mediums including oil, pen and ink, watercolor and photography and the walls of his Wrightsville Beach home are adorned with his work. He was an intelligent and thoughtful man with a sharp mind, a quick smile and a joke at the ready. He had a thirst for knowledge and was known to his grandchildren as the man who could answer just about any question put to him on any subject. Charles showed his family how to live with integrity, live life to the fullest and treat people with respect and kindness. They will miss him every day. He is survived by his loving wife Kay, of Wrightsville Beach, who cared for him devotedly until his death, daughter Kerry Weisel of California and Anne Caldwell Bolles of Virginia, two sons in law whom he loved dearly, and three grandchildren whom he adored. At his request, there will be no service and his family will privately celebrate his life Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 14, 2019