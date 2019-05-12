Home

Charles Powlas
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seagate Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Seagate Baptist Church
CHARLES "BUNKY" POWLAS Charles "Bunky" Leroy Powlas, 90, of Seagate died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born in Wilmington to Augusta Rogers and Alton Powlas on April 11, 1929. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Daphne Walton Powlas and daughter Charlotte Barnhill. He is survived by his sons; Charles Powlas, Jr. and wife Debbie, Alton McNeil Powlas and wife Sylvia, Michael Alan Powlas and wife Kimberly, Glenn Earl Powlas and wife Lisa, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 12pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Seagate Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will immediately follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2019
