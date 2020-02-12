|
CHARLES RAMSAUR YOUNGBLOOD Charles Ramsaur Youngblood of Wilmington passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Charlie was born in Wilmington on July 10, 1943, to the late Richard Henry Youngblood and Christine Ramsaur Youngblood. He is survived by his siblings Frances Youngblood Trask of Wilmington and Richard Henry Youngblood, Jr. (Judy) of Midlothian, VA, and five nieces and nephews, Raiford Graham Trask, III, Christine Trask Chappell, Richard Henry Trask, Richard Henry Youngblood, III, and Nancy Youngblood Dearnley. A graduate of New Hanover High School and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Charlie served as a dental technician in the United States Navy aboard the carrier, USS Wasp. After service, he returned to Wilmington and worked at Brown and Root, Inc. during the construction of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant and later during the construction of the oil rig, Statfiord A off the Norweigan coast in the North Sea. Returning to Wilmington, he and partners opened Kefi which became a cherished neighborhood pub. As a college student, Charlie worked with Roy Rudd at the Spot on Wrightsville Beach. That experience served him well and many lifelong friendships were formed over conversation and pickled eggs. After selling Kefi, Charlie worked at Paxton Company until he retired to enjoy his many friends and wonderful neighbors on Andover and Overbrook. Charlie's family would like to thank all of his dear and loving friends. They are Charlie's family, too. A service will be held at All Saints Memorial Gardens, Mt. Lebanon Chapel, 814 Airlie Road, on a date to be announced.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020