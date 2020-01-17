|
CHARLES ROGER WILBUR Charles Roger Wilbur, 93, died at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Susan, Ami (Thomas Lankford), and Sally; his son Thomas (Darlene Roby), his grandchildren Timothy and Katherine Wilbur, and his brother Dr. Robert Lynch Wilbur. Charles was married to Ann Franklin of Georgia for 54 years before her death in 2009. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph Sydney Wilbur and Elizabeth Ellen Lynch, and his brother Richard Snow Wilbur. He exemplified many of the best traits of the Greatest Generation, growing up and graduating from high school during World War II, serving with the U. S. Navy as a part of the V-12 officer training program, and graduating in mechanical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology just after the war ended. He worked for Westinghouse Electric Company for several years before obtaining his master's degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University. He then enjoyed a successful 36-year career with Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, Tokyo, and Brussels. He was a "can-do" amateur carpenter, electrician, and gardener who loved history, reading, astronomy, travel, and a spirited debate on almost any subject. His many friends loved him for his sense of humor and cheerful approach to life. He was a devoted father and a rock of stability throughout his children's lives, always available to listen and share well-thought-out advice. Arrangements are being made through Andrews Mortuary and Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank his long-time caregiver, Misty Gammon, the caregivers from Right at Home service, the staff at Bradley Creek Health Center at Carolina Bay, the staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice as well as the volunteers at St Mark's Catholic Church for their excellent care of Charles. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or St Mark's Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC. www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 17, 2020