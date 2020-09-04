CHARLES STEPHENS NORWOOD JR. Charles Stephens Norwood, Jr. died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Goldsboro after a brief illness. He was born on November 28, 1933, the son of the late Charles Stephens Norwood and Mary Crawford Norwood. Charles achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1948 and was a firm believer in the principles of the Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. In 1952, Charles graduated from Goldsboro High School, where he and his good friend Bob Noble, III were the North Carolina 3A double tennis champions. While attending college at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Charles spent two summers in the United States Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Course. He graduated from UNC in 1955 with a degree in Business Administration. He then joined the United States Marine Corps as a commissioned officer and proudly served his country until December 1957. Upon his discharge, Charles returned to Goldsboro to work at Crawford-Norwood Realty, a real estate firm started by his grandfather John Robert Crawford in 1892. He did not understand the word retirement and was still working with his dedicated bookkeeper of 63 years, Betty Hollingsworth, and secretary of 56 years, Jean Kauff. In addition to Crawford-Norwood Realty, Charles fulfilled his passion for real estate development and was grateful for his 27-year partnership in Carolina Development with lifelong dear friends, Harold and Bobby Kadis. Charles had a great love for his hometown and worked tirelessly to make Goldsboro a better city for its citizens. He served as Chairman of the United Way campaign, Goldsboro Board Member of Wachovia Bank and Trust, Chairman of the Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Committee, and president of the Committee of 100 for Industrial Development. In addition, Charles was actively involved in the Friends of Willowdale. Along with his wife Nancy, he was involved in the establishment of Flynn Christian Fellowship Home, a residential rehab facility that provides treatment for those with substance abuse problems, the Arts and Humanities program at Wayne Community College, and the soup kitchen at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, now known as the Community Soup Kitchen. Charles was a strong advocate for public education and believed every child deserves a good education. He served as Chairman of the Board of Education of the Goldsboro City Schools for 12 years, was on the Board of Trustees at Wayne Community College and served on the UNC Board of Governors. In addition, Charles served on the Board of UNC Friends of the Library, the North Carolina Botanical Garden and was an active member of the North Caroliniana Society. In 1994, he received the Order of The Long Leaf Pine by Governor James B. Hunt. Charles was a loyal member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry as both Junior and Senior Warden. Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Bridgers Norwood; three children: Sarah Norwood Moorman (Frank McLeod Moorman), Anne Norwood Mitchell (John Fletcher Mitchell) and John Christian Norwood; five grandchildren: Sarah Campbell Mitchell, Charles Norwood Moorman, Catherine Sinclair Moorman, William Norwood Mitchell, and Elizabeth Crawford Moorman; aunt: Annie Laurie Crawford Wharton; in-laws: Barbara Bridgers Garey (George), Thomas Bridgers (Julie), Lillian Bridgers and Dover Moore; several nieces and nephews and their children; first cousins: John Henderson, Alice Henderson Dickson (Jim), Laurie Crawford Harding (Bob), Bobby Crawford, John Hamilton (Janet), Jean Norwood Anderson, Tommy Teague (Turid), and Ruth Kemp; and family friend, Mary Ward. He was predeceased by in-laws: Brutus Bridgers and Catherine Bridgers Moore. A graveside service will be held at Willowdale Cemetery, 306 East Elm Street, Goldsboro, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and bring a chair if needed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Foundation of Wayne Community College, P.O. Box 8002, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27533, The United Way of Wayne County, 2803 Cashwell Drive, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534, or St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 984, Goldsboro, NC 27533. Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com