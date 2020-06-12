Charles Steven Wicker
1987 - 2020
CHARLES STEVEN WICKER Charles Steven Wicker age 32, of Bluewater Street, Southport, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Charles was born in Chapel Hill, NC on October 3, 1987 and was the son of Bobby Wicker and step-mother Audrey of Sanford, NC and Beth Connelly and step-father Vince of Southport. Mr. Wicker has been a resident of Southport for the last 12 years. He worked as a house framer. Charles enjoyed his job but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his fiancée and son and family. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, four wheelers, and dirt bikes. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Herrington. Survivors in addition to his parents include his fiancé Kayla Ihlefield of the home; his son Colton Wicker of the home; sister Haylee Wicker of Sanford; and grandparents, Chuck and Mary Herrington of Southport. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock- Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
