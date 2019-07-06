|
Larry Tucker Gay, Sr., 74, of Wilmington NC, passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Statesboro, Georgia December 17, 1944, the son of the late James Tucker Gay and the late Barbara Adelia Gay. Larry served in the US Army Reserves, was a member of the Masonic Temple, served on the board at Cape Fear Country Club, and on the board for Keys of Wilmington. His prized gardens were featured in the Azalea Gardens Tour. Larry was an avid golfer who forged lifelong friendships with his many cherished golf buddies; however, he found his true joy in spending time with his many treasured grandchildren. Larry lived life to the fullest with an energetic spirit. He was a man of true and enduring kindness and generosity, who gave limitlessly to everyone around him. His most paramount Labors of Love were ICE Companies, Inc. (Industrial Cleaning Equipment), which he founded in 1973 and is thriving today and his large loving family, who adores him. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Frances C. Gay, son Larry Tucker Gay, Jr. (Katie) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, son Russell Travis Gay of Moncks Corner, SC, daughter Deanna Gay Ray (Bryan) of Wilmington, NC, daughter Kelly Gay Howle (Hampton) of Wilmington, NC, son Lindsey Wayne Gay (Stephanie) of Wilmington, NC and his 11 adoring Grandchildren, Brittany and Ariel Gay, Tucker, Ruth, Ellis and Mary Win Ray, Hank, Avery and Wally Howle, Lana Maxwell. A visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel on Sunday, July 7, 5-7pm and a Graveside Service will be held at Oleander Gardens on Monday, July 8 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences can be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 6, 2019