CHARLOTTE ELIZABETH JOLLIFFE FETTERMAN Charlotte Fetterman, 89, of Wilmington, NC passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Mrs. Fetterman, an Episcopalian, was born and raised in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Ethel Baldwin and Lawrence Vanhorn Jolliffe. She raised a family in Alexandria, VA, and retired in Wilmington, NC. Mrs. Fetterman is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald Leighton Fetterman, Sr., survived by her son Donald Leighton Fetterman Jr. of Williamsburg, VA, and daughter, Charlotte (Cheryl) Jolliffe Fetterman of Wilmington, NC. She is survived by the children of her late brothers, Charles, Joseph, and Arthur. Mrs. Fetterman was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed genealogical research, gardening, sewing, arts and crafts, and devoted her time and energy to making life better for her family. She was well loved and cherished by her children. Mrs. Fetterman worked in insurance in Alexandria, VA, was the arts and crafts coordinator for a time in the Fairfax County summer activities program, and later did bookkeeping for a toy store in Alexandria. She was the President of the Old New Hanover Genealogy Society in Wilmington, NC for ten years and was the recipient of the Helen Hasket Award. She was a member of the NCDAR Stamp Defiance Chapter, and previously of the DCDAR Manor House Chapter. She was a member of the National Society Descendants of Early Quakers, and of the NC Chapter of the National Huguenot Society. A memorial for Don and Charlotte Fetterman will be held on November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Wilmington Friends Meeting House in Wilmington, NC. Mrs. Fetterman will be interred at Mt Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 10, 2019