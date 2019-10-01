|
CHARLOTTE GARDNER WALTON Charlotte Gardner Walton unexpectedly went to her eternal rest Sunday, September 29, 2019 while preparing to go to her beloved St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church worship service. She was born on May 15, 1924 in Wilmington, NC, the oldest daughter of Mary Charlotte Turner and Harry Ross Gardner. She remained a lifelong resident of Wilmington where she spent a happy childhood with her sister Kat in their Sunset Park house. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1942 and then attended Lewisburg College for one year. Charlotte was so homesick she returned to Wilmington and took business courses. She was employed in a variety of jobs at Camp Davis, on the shipyard and Peoples Bank. She had the good fortune of meeting John William Walton, "Bill", through the efforts of his cousin Luther T. Rogers. Charlotte's sister, Katherine later married Luther T so they kept it all in the family! Charlotte & Bill married at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church in 1949 and remained married for almost 68 years. Charlotte is survived by her four children to include, David Walton (Goldie), Mary Ann Walton, Rebecca Romulus and Sarah Haigwood (Tom). She has ten cherished grandchildren: Amzie, Eric, Kylie, Laura, Philip, Stancell, Taylor, Alec (deceased), Turner, & Leah. As well as seven great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her niece Scottie Anderson & nephew Tommy Rogers. Charlotte served the church as a lifelong choir member, a member of Women of the Church (which was the predecessor of Presbyterian Women) and often a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher. She also worked in the preschool at St. James Episcopal Church for 21 years, and at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk as a volunteer for 9 years. The most influential church occurrence for Charlotte was when her home church of St. Andrews on Campbell Street, joined with The Church of the Covenant in 1944 to form St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church known as SACPC. Recently, Charlotte was honored by the Presbyterian Women, "Cloud of Witnesses' class of 2019" of SACPC for her many years of dedicated service. As well as her dedication to the church Charlotte always said "My hobby is children!" She loved animals, music, collected ceramic bunnies, dolls, gardening...or should we say picking out flowers and having Bill plant them! She has missed her beloved Bill everyday since his passing. Even though we will miss her we are happy for their eternal reunion. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church with Rev. Robb Lapp officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019