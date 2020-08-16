1/
Charlotte Griffith
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
CHARLOTTE GRIFFITH 95 died 8/11/20 in Monticello, IN. Services 11 Thur 8/20/20 OLeander Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Guest Book sponsored by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington

August 14, 2020
Condolences to all of Charlotte’s family. Very lovely and classy lady.
Craig and Theresa Oberlander
August 14, 2020
Good morning Ms. Charlotte. How are you this morning. I brought you a cup of coffee. " Oh you didn't?!" She would reply. How I so deeply will miss her. My days will simply not be the same. She was beautiful woman with an amazing soul. I will miss sitting and chatting about the birds or hear her say " North Carolina". I've cared for many souls over the years. But Ms. Charlotte was my girl. My deepest sympathy goes out to her family. She will forever be in my heart.
Rachel England
Friend
