Good morning Ms. Charlotte. How are you this morning. I brought you a cup of coffee. " Oh you didn't?!" She would reply. How I so deeply will miss her. My days will simply not be the same. She was beautiful woman with an amazing soul. I will miss sitting and chatting about the birds or hear her say " North Carolina". I've cared for many souls over the years. But Ms. Charlotte was my girl. My deepest sympathy goes out to her family. She will forever be in my heart.

Rachel England

Friend