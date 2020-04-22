Home

CHERYL RODZIK Cheryl Rodzik, 72, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away in her home on April 13, 2020. Cherry is survived by Gerald Rodzik, her two children, Todd and Susan, grandchildren Caitlin, Alden, Kipling, and Madeleine, sisters Wendy and Vicki. Cherry was born in Clinton, Iowa to Alden and Lorraine Bray on April 23, 1947. She married Gerald Rodzik on September 2, 1967 after meeting at Michigan State University. Cherry dedicated her life to being a homemaker and raising her children. Due to covid-19, Cherry's memorial will be limited to immediate family but will be streamed for others to attend. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 22, 2020
