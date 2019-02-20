|
|
CHESTER ARTHUR HONEYCUTT, JR. Art Honeycutt's life ended peacefully in the early evening of January 7, 2019. Art was the son of the late Chester Arthur Honeycutt and Wilena Goodson Honeycutt. He was born on May 29, 1938. After graduating from Lee Edwards High School, Art attended NC State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wood Technology. He also was a four year member of ROTC at NC State College and graduated as a Commissioned Officer with the US Army. From January 1960 until June 1961, Art and wife Peggy were at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 6th Armored Cavalry of the US Army. Art was a commanding Officer of B Battery 113th Artillery of the NC National Guard. He retired as a Captain after 7 years. Myrtle Desk Company soon became a very important part of Art's life when he was hired in August 1961. He became vice-president in August 1976 and was employed there until August 1990. During the time that Art was at Myrtle he was Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Wood Office Furniture Institute from 1962-1964. Serving on the board of the local unit of the , Art became President in 1985. He was also on the Housing Authority. He was President of Emerywood Country Club/Willow Creek Golf Club from February 1981 until February 1982. Art is survived by his wife Peggy, his sons Chet and David and daughter-in-law Sara. There are two grandchildren, David Jr. and Sara C. He is also survived by his sister Lois Ann Barker and her children Sherry, Mike and Chris, his special cousin Robert Goodson and sons Alan and Robin, and cousin Sarah Jayne Haynes and husband Ken, sister-in-law Dianne Hackney and husband Hoyt and their children Mary Carolyn, Katie and Hoyt III; special friends, Charlie, Bill, & Jimmy. A celebration of Life service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC. The family will greet friends and other family members in the Asbury Room following the service. Thanks to Dr. Zan Tyson and Dr. Bill Tucker who made it possible for Art to live better, longer. Thanks to Dr. Barry Cheek and nurse Cheryl, and others who helped extend his life. Thanks to all the Myrtle Desk friends, the National Guard friends, Rodney Simpson and others at the Fitness Center, Bob Burleson, Mae Keeton and others who made Art's journey better. Memorials may be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. NC 27262, to Fitness Center of High Point Medical Center c/o Rodney Simpson, 601 North Elm Street, High Point, NC 27262 or the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019