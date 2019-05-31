|
CHESTER MILLARD WILLIAMS, JR. Chester Millard Williams, Jr., 84, of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center surrounded by wife and daughters. He was born February 3, 1935 in Warsaw, NC the only child of the late Mary Bostic Williams and Chester M. Williams, Sr. He was an avid sports fan with baseball being his favorite. He retired from DuPont in 1989. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Peggy "Jere" Williams; three children, Dede Williams, Abby Williams Knight, and Reba Sneed and husband David; six grandchildren, Richard Martin, Phill Martin, Bryce Cartrette and wife Kristina, Ethan Knight, Savannah Starling and husband Sam, and Dustin Barwick and wife Lucy; and seven great grandchildren, Chloe, Phoebe, Kai, Bayden, Ryler, Trenten, and Bryson. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of the 7th floor and 5th floor at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the caregivers at The Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center for all of their loving care. Memorials may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2019