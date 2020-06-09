CHIA-SHI LIN Chia-Shi Lin passed away peacefully in Wilmington on June 5th, 2020 at the Bradley Creek Health Center. Chia-Shi was born on February 25, 1930 in Taiwan. He graduated in physics from the National Taiwan University and taught at the National Tsinghua University in Taiwan for many years. He worked for 20 years with United Nations IAEA in Vienna, Austria prior retiring in the USA. Mr. Lin was preceded in death by his wife Shun-Fen and daughter Yueh-Chen. He is survived by his son Yang-Pi and two grand-daughters, Celina and Amanda.



