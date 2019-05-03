CHRIS AKSTIN Christopher A. "Chris" Akstin, 39 of Wilmington, NC and formerly of Alexandria, VA passed away unexpectedly, on April 30, 2019. Chris was born March 20, 1980 to Chuck and Patricia Akstin. Chris attended elementary, middle, and high school in Alexandria, VA, graduating from West Potomac High School in 1999. He then attended and graduated from Hampden - Sydney College in Hampden - Sydney, VA, graduating in 2004. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity also known as Fiji. Upon graduation, he entered the workforce in commercial construction specializing in medical facilities. In 2017, he relocated to Wilmington, NC. He enjoyed all sports, was a die hard Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals fan. Chris loved movies and could quote lines from any movie he had seen. He enjoyed IT and loved working on his computer. Chris always kept in touch with many friends around the country and found maintaining those relationships very rewarding. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by, a sister Amy Melissa Meads and husband Jordan Meads of Tyler, TX; three nephews, Michael, Andrew, and Joseph; two nieces, Abigail, and Merryn; an uncle, Andrew Akstin of Worcester, MA; and two aunts, Martha Akstin Johnson of Paxton, MA, and Valerie Sizemore of Monterey, TN. A celebration of Chris' life will be held in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria, VA in the middle of May with a date, time, and location to be determined. In memory of Chris, the family asks that memorials in his name be made to Ashley Treatment at www.ashleytreatment.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2019