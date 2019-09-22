|
CHRISTINA ANN MINTZ Christina Ann Mintz, 42 of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on August 8, 2019. Christy was born May 23, 1977 to Robert Owen Mintz and the late Debra Guadagnoli. Survivors include her son Allen Lightfoot; a daughter Angel Lightfoot; and a brother Robbie Mintz. She was preceded in death by a son Christopher Cody Mintz; and a sister Melissa Denise Mintz. A memorial service for Christy and her sister Melissa will be held at Hugh McCrae Park, Shelter 5, at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019