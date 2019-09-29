Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine O'Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine O'Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine O'Sullivan Obituary
CHRISTINE O'SULLIVAN On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Christine R. O'Sullivan passed away at the age of 86. Christine was the daughter of Troy and Louise Brown of Mako, NC. She married H.M. O'Sullivan, Jr. who preceded her in death along with her son-in-law, Richard Philip Wolfe. She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Wolfe and Kim Tow, four grandchildren, Kristy Corbitt and husband Justin, Troy Tow and wife Cara, Blair Wolfe, Kyle Tow and wife Gena; seven bonus great grandchildren and a bonus son, Jamie Cassady. Christine was Assistant Manager of the infamous Heart of Wilmington Motel and Boucan Room in downtown Wilmington. In the early 1970's thru the early 1990's, Christine owned and operated several Bingo Parlors in the Wilmington, Leland, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach areas. Many of her previous customers still refer to her as a "Bingo Legend". Christine lived life to the fullest, organizing many cruises and trips to Las Vegas, which she considered her home away from home. She was known for her quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit. A memorial service will be held for Christine at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Please share memories and condolences with the family and view video tribute at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now