CHRISTOPHER BLAKE FISKIN September 24,1973-April 27, 2020 Precious in the sight of the Lord... (Psalm 116:5) Chris will be laid to final rest during a Service of Committal at Oleander Gardens Cemetery at noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 with Reverend David McDonald officiating. Due to Corona 19 virus only immediate family will be in attendance. You may reach out to the family by contacting the Wilmington Funeral & Cremation web site and clicking on the "Post a Condolence" tab.

